Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday said that CBSE exams will be held after February in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The minister was addressing a few concerns over the exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic during a live web interaction with students, teachers and parents when he made the remark.

Besides this, the minister reiterated that the CBSE board exams will be held on a reduced syllabus. “At least 30% of the total syllabus has been cut and some states have also announced a similar move while others are expected to do the same. There will also be 33% internal choices in the exam,” he said.

When asked why not online exams, just like classes, Pokhriyal referred to a small percentage of students who might not have access to technology in rural areas. “A percentage of students do not have equal access to education. While we have used unique methods to teach students but having such methods for exams might not be fair,” he said.

The board had earlier dismissed reports on on CBSE Class 10 and 12 exam dates and clarified that any decision in this regard would be “communicated at an appropriate time” through the official website cbse.nic.in.

In response to a student’s request seeking more time for preparation, Pokhriyal had earlier told a live webinar: “We will ensure that you get enough time for preparation”.

After another student asked for a reduction of syllabus by 10-20 per cent, the education minister said that CBSE had already reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent.

Pokriyal reiterated that alternative options will be considered if students are unable to go to schools for the practical exams. “We will discuss in this regard,” he said.