The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday released the admit card/call letter for the Probationary Officer (PO) 2020 recruitment exam. Candidates can download their SBI PO prelim exam admit cards from the career page of the SBI website sbi.co.in/web/careers using their Registration No/Roll No and date of birth. The last day to download the admit card is January 6.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 31, January 2, January 4, and January 5. The result will be declared in the third week of January. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will appear for the Main exam which is scheduled for January 29, 2021.

Here is the direct link to download SBI PO exam 2020 admit card.

The PO recruitment drive this year will be conducted for 2000 vacancies. The PO notification is generally released earlier but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the notification this year was delayed.

Mode of Selection:

Candidates have to go through three rounds of selection process — Preliminary, Main, and Interview/Personality Test. The preliminary exam will consist of 100 MCQ questions for 100 marks testing candidates on the English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for Main exam that will consist of 155 questions for 200 marks on Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Economy/Banking Awareness, and English Language. There will also be a descriptive paper for 30 marks consisting of Essay and Letter writing.

The final phase of selection will include an interview round and depending on the COVID-19 restrictions a Ground Discussion before the final selection is done.

Here is the direct link to access the SBI PO 2020 notification.