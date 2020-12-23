Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 18 posts in various departments of the state government. Interested candidates can apply for the positions on the UPPSC website upsssc.gov.in till January 22, 2021.

UPPSC vacancies for direct recruitment 2020 Post/Dept Pay scale Number of vacancies Age Educational Qualification Entomologist, Grade-2 in UP Horticulture and Food Processing Dept Rs 56,100-1,77,500 1 21 years to 40 years M.Sc. (Agriculture) degree with Entomology subject Assistant Director, Fisheries, in UP Matsya Vibhag Rs 15,600-39,100 6 21 years to 40 years Post-Graduate Degree in Zoology with specialization in fisheries OR a Post - Graduate Degree in Fisheries Science OR Four Years Bachelor's Degree in Fisheries Science Registrar (General recruitment) under UP State University (Centralized) Service Rs 15,600-39,100 2 35 years to 45 years Graduate degree and good knowledge of Hindi and English. At least 15 years experience in administrative and Supervisory level in any University, Government Office or Institute of Higher Education or at least 15 years teaching experience in Degree College or a University Assistant Chemist in UP Dept of Geology and Mining Rs 15,600-39,100 1 21 years to 40 years Master's degree in Chemistry and at least two years experience in the related field Assistant Geologist in UP Dept of Geology and Mining Rs 15,600-39,100 1 21 years to 40 years Master's degree in Geology or Applied Geology OR Diploma from Indian School of Mines & Applied Geology, Dhanbad in Applied Geology Principal (Allopathy) in UP Medical Education Dept Rs 1,44,200 1 50 years to 62 years i) M.D./M.S. or an equivalent qualification recognized by Medical Council of India

(ii) Atleast 10 years Teaching experience as professor/ Associate Professor/Reader in a recognized Medical College/ Institution out of which atleast five years should be as professor in a department. Assistant Sociologist in UP Town and Country Planning Dept Rs 44,900-1,42,400 1 21 years to 40 years MA in Sociology or Social Work First class or High Second class with 2 years practical experience in social works Assistant Architect Planner in UP Town and Country Planning Dept Rs 15,600-39,100 1 21 years to 40 years Degree in Architecture or Civil Engineering OR Degree or Diploma in Town and Country Planning Lecturer Moalijat in UP

AYUSH (Unani) Dept Rs 56,100-1,77,500 3 25 years to 40 years Five years Degree in Unani and Post-Graduate qualification of the subject Lecturer Kulliyat in UP

AYUSH (Unani) Dept Rs 56,100-1,77,500 1 25 years to 40 years Five years Degree in Unani and Post-Graduate qualification of the subject

Steps to apply for UPPSC Lecturers recruitment 2020:

Visit UPPSC websiteuppsc.up.nic.in Click on ‘All Notifications/Advertisements’ on the homepage and select the first one (direct recruitment) Read the ‘User Instructions’ and the recruitment advertisement carefully Then click on ‘Apply’, complete the basic candidate registration and print the registration slip Pay the prescribed application fee and and print the payment receipt Click on ‘Proceed for final submission of application form’, fill the necessary details, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification available on the website upsssc.gov.in in depth and then proceed to the application process. UPPSC is yet to publish the recruitment schedule and candidates may keep track of the updates on the website.