The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC admit card for the Kolkata region on its regional website rrbkolkata.gov.in. Candidates can who wish to appear for the exam can download their hall ticket online by using the Registration Number and the date of birth as password.

RRB Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) 2019 recruitment exam will be conducted in multiple phases, out of which the first phase will be held from December 28 to January 13. The window to check the full schedule and venue details is also available online till January 13.

Here is the direct link to download the RRB NTPC exam admit card.

“The 1st Stage CBT will be held in multiple phases in order to ensure adherence to all the Covid-19 guidelines for the large number of eligible candidates (approx. 1.25 crores). Accordingly, the first phase of the Exam is scheduled for 23 lakh candidates approx. to be held from 28.12.2020 to 13.01.2021 in various cities all over the country,” the official notification read.

RRB NTPC examination mock test is also available across regional websites. All interested candidates can check the mock test link ahead of the exam.

The NTPC recruitment includes positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master. A total number of 35,227 vacancies will be filled through this drive.

Steps to download RRB NTPC admit card for Kolkata region: