Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the 2020 Group I Services recruitment preliminary exam admit card on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The exam is slated to be held on January 3 at 856 centres across 32 districts.

“The Memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates has been hosted in the Commission’s website (www.tnpsc.gov.in) and www.tnpscexams.in . The Memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only after linking the Aadhaar Number in the One Time Registration (OTR). The Candidate can download the hall ticket only after linking Aadhaar details in the OTR and by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” an official notification released on Wednesday read.

“The Candidate should use only BLACK Colour Ink Ball point pen for filling the particulars and shading the answer fields in the answer sheet, failing which answer sheet will be invalidated,” it added.

The notification also said that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 9.15 am and leave the examination hall before 1.15 pm.

The preliminary exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 5 but got deferred. The application process for the TNPSC Group I Services was held from January to February.

A total number of 69 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive of which 18 are for Deputy Collector, 19 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 10 Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), 14 for Deputy Registrar for Cooperative Societies, 7 for Assistant Director for Rural Development, and for District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

Here is the direct link to download TNPSC 2020 Group I recruitment preliminary exam admit card