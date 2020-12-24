The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the datesheet for Class 12 board examination of its official website dhse.kerala.gov.in. The exams will be conducted from March 17 to 30.

The schedule for practical examination is yet to be released.

According to the official notification, the last date to register for the exam is January 4. The details of the candidates will be published on the HSE portal on January 19. Candidates can download the admit card on March 10.

All the theory papers for Plus Two exams will be held from 9:40 am to 12:30 pm. Students will be provided 20 minutes of cool-off period before the commencement of the exam. For Biology paper, the cool-off period would be of 25 minutes, i.e., 10 minutes each for Botany and Zoology and 5 minutes preparatory time for Zoology.

Check full schedule below:

EXAM SCHEDULE FOR SCIENCE AND COMMERCE DATE DAY SUBJECT MARCH 17 WEDNESDAY BIOLOGY, ELECTRONICS,POLITICAL SCIENCE, SANSKRIT SAHITHYA, COMPUTER APPLICATION, ENGLISH LITERATURE MARCH 18 THURSDAY PART II LANGUAGES, COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (OLD), COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY MARCH 19 FRIDAY CHEMISTRY, HISTORY, ISLAMIC HISTORY & CULTURE, BUSINESS STUDIES, COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH MARCH 22 MONDAY MATHEMATICS, PART III LANGUAGES, SANSKRIT SASTRA, PSYCHOLOGY MARCH 23 TUESDAY GEOGRAPHY, MUSIC, SOCIAL WORK, GEOLOGY, ACCOUNTANCY MARCH 24 WEDNESDAY PART I ENGLISH MARCH 25 THURSDAY HOME SCIENCE, GANDHIAN STUDIES, PHILOSOPHY, JOURNALISM, COMPUTER SCIENCE, STATISTICS MARCH 29 MONDAY MONDAY PHYSICS, ECONOMICS MARCH 30 TUESDAY SOCIOLOGY, ANTHROPOLOGY, ELECTRONIC SERVICE TECHNOLOGY (OLD), ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

FOR ARTS DATE DAY SUBJECT MARCH 17 WEDNESDAY MAIN MARCH 18 THURSDAY PART II LANGUAGES MARCH 19 FRIDAY SUBSIDIARY MARCH 22 MONDAY AESTHETIC MARCH 23 TUESDAY SANSKRIT MARCH 24 WEDNESDAY PART I ENGLISH MARCH 25 THURSDAY LITERATURE

Here is the direct link to Kerala Class 12 Exam Datesheet notification