Bank Holidays 2021: Check full list here
Besides occasions and festivals, banks do not function on Sundays, and every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Banks are likely to remain shut for more than 40 days in 2021 as per the Reserve Bank of India, Business Insider reported. While some holidays are applicable to the entire country, others are restricted to states depending on the occasion.
Besides occasions and festivals, banks do not function on Sundays, and every second and fourth Saturday of the month.
Of the total gazetted holidays, a look at some of the important ones here:
January 26/Tuesday: Republic Day
March 11/Thursday: Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri
March 29/Monday: Holi
April 2/Friday: Good Friday
April 14/Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti
April 25/Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti
May 13/Thursday: Ramzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar
July 20/Tuesday: Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha
August 15/Sunday: Independence Day
August 19/Thursday: Muharram/Ashura
August 30/Monday: Janmashtami
September 10/Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2/Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 15/Friday: Dussehra
November 4/Thursday: Diwali
November 19/Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25/Saturday: Christmas
Here is the direct link to Reserve Bank of India Bank Holidays 2021 (for regional holidays)