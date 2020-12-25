Banks are likely to remain shut for more than 40 days in 2021 as per the Reserve Bank of India, Business Insider reported. While some holidays are applicable to the entire country, others are restricted to states depending on the occasion.

Besides occasions and festivals, banks do not function on Sundays, and every second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Of the total gazetted holidays, a look at some of the important ones here:

January 26/Tuesday: Republic Day

March 11/Thursday: Maha Shivaratri/Shivaratri

March 29/Monday: Holi

April 2/Friday: Good Friday

April 14/Wednesday: Ambedkar Jayanti

April 25/Sunday: Mahavir Jayanti

May 13/Thursday: Ramzan-Id/Id-ul-Fitar

July 20/Tuesday: Bakr Id/Eid ul-Adha

August 15/Sunday: Independence Day

August 19/Thursday: Muharram/Ashura

August 30/Monday: Janmashtami

September 10/Friday: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2/Saturday: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 15/Friday: Dussehra

November 4/Thursday: Diwali

November 19/Friday: Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25/Saturday: Christmas

Here is the direct link to Reserve Bank of India Bank Holidays 2021 (for regional holidays)