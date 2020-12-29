Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the Combined Defence Service (II) 2019 marks of the non-qualified candidates. All the non-qualified candidates who wanted to check their scores can do so on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

“Besides sharing of the above information of non-qualified candidates of the Combined Defence Services Examination, 2019 conducted by the Commission, the Commission assumes no further responsibility or liability for the method and manner in which the above information related to candidates, is utilized by other private or public organizations,” an official notification read.

“This information shall remain valid for one year from the date of disclosure,” it added.

The result of the CDSE II was released on September 1. The marks of the qualified candidates were released on November 10.

IMA or Indian Military Academy merit list was topped by Suresh Chandra and Parvesh Kumar who each have scored 325 marks. The third position was grabbed by Jatin Garg who scored 322 marks.

For Indian Naval Academy or INA, the topper, Shaurya Ahlawat, scored 297 marks. The second and third place holders, Ashutosh Digari and Madhusudan Bansal, scored 296 marks each. In Airforce Academy (AFA), first and second position holders Parvesh Kumar and Gaurav Salaskar scored 264 marks and third position was grabbed by Anmol Singh with 263 marks.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC CDS II 2019 marks of non-qualified candidates

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC CDS II 2019 marks for recommended candidates

A total number of 196 candidates have made it to the merit list for various categories of which 106 for Indian Military Academy, 76 for Indian Naval Academy, and 14 for Air Force Academy.

The number of vacancies was 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry].