Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Tuesday released the notification for its State Engineering Service Exam 2020 or rajya abhiyantriki seva pariksha on its official website mppsc.nic.in. The exam for recruitment for 36 vacancies will be tentatively on May 30.

According to the notification, all interested candidates can register for the same from January 15 at 12 pm onwards.

The last day to submit the application is February 14.

Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted online forms from January 15 to February 10 with a fee of Rs 50.

MPPSC will conduct the preliminary state services exam on May 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm. Candidates will be informed about their exam centres 10 days before the exam via sms or email.

Likewise, they will be allowed to download the admit card from May 25 to 29 from the website.

Educational qualification: Graduates from any stream. Candidates who are awaiting the final result can also apply.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to the General Category will require to pay an application fee of Rs 500. Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC are required to pay Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to read the MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2020 notification here for full details

