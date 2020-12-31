The National Board of Examinations is scheduled to announce the NEET MDS 2021 exam results on its official website nbe.edu.in on Thursday.

The single-session computer-based exam was held on December 16 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various dental courses of the 2021 admission session. The online application process for the NEET MDS 2021 commenced on October 26 and concluded on November 25.

The three-hour NEET-MDS exam comprised of 240 Multiple Choices, single correct response questions in English language only. There was 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks were deducted for questions that were not attempted.

Prior to the exams, NBE had made a demo test available for the benefit of candidates to familiarise themselves with the Computer Based Test format on the website.