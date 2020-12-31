All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun the second round counselling process of INI CET 2021 January session on its website aiimsexams.org. The information brochure for the second round has been released which consists of details such as eligibility, non-eligibility, selection process and documents required. Candidates must read the brochure of INI CET counselling 2021 carefully to avoid any confusion.

“Even if the candidate does not wish to change the choices or their order, he/she must login at least once to record their willingness to participate in 2nd Round of online seat allocation from 31.12.2020 (11:00 AM) to 01.01.2021 (5:00 PM) on the portal otherwise candidate will not be considered for 2nd Round of seat allocation,” the brochure says.

Here is the Information Brochure for INI CET 2021 counselling Second Round.

Candidates will be required to either fill or edit the choices to be considered for the round two-seat allocation process.

As per the schedule, the result of round 2 is likely to be declared on January 4, 2021. In case the seats remain vacant, the open round of INI CET counselling 2021 will begin from January 6. The seat allotment list will be released on January 20, 2021.