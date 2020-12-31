Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the Class 12 supplementary examination result for the year 2020. All the students who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website, cgbsee.nic.in.

Candidates will require their roll number to check the results.

The supplementary exam for Classes 10 and 12 were conducted from November 28 to December 15. The class 10 exam was conducted from November 28 to December 9. The class 12 exam for general and vocational students was conducted from November 28 to December 15.

Here is the direct link to CGBSE Class 12 supplementary exam results

The supplementary exam is for students who have failed in one or two subjects in the main board exam. The board had declared the 10th and 12th board exam results for the year 2020 on June 23.

Class 10 students secured a pass percentage of 73.62% which is an improvement of more than 5 percentage points compared to 2019. Class 12 students secured 78.59% which is a minor improvement compared to 2019 when it was 78.4%.

The board exams this year were scheduled to be conducted in March a few papers were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The state government later decided to cancel the remaining examinations for both the classes and to evaluate students based on the exams already conducted.