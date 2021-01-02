Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the admit card for Home Guard Sepoy recruitment exam. The admit card for the exam can be accessed from CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exam is slated to be held on January 24. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. All candidates must reach their exam venue by 9 am.

The online application process for filling 551 vacancies began on July 3 and ended on August 3. The written exam was originally scheduled for October 18 but had to be postponed due to the elections.

It was scheduled for January 21 but was deferred again.

The syllabus for the exam can be accessed on CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in or through the direct link here.

Here’s the direct link to Bihar CSBC Home Guard Sepoy exam notification.

Here’s the direct link to download Bihar CSBC Home Guard Sepoy exam admit card.

Steps to download Bihar CSBC Home Guard Sepoy exam admit card: