Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-CET) has released the provisional merit list for admission to B.Pharma, B.Tech and MBA on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org. The list for both the Maharashtra State and All-India Candidates has been released.

Candidates will have to enter their Application ID and Date of Birth to view their provisional merit status for all three courses.

A candidate shall raise grievances, if any, about correction required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list from January 3 to 5 pm on January 4. The final merit list and seat matrix for CAP Round I for B.Pharma and B.Tech will be released on January 6.

The online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round-I for the two courses will be allowed from January 7 to 9. Subsequently, the list of provisional allotment of CAP Round-I for B.Pharma and B.Tech will be released on January 11 and 13 respectively.

Candidates will require to report to the allotted institute and confirm admission between January 12 and 14 for B.Pharma and January 14 and 16 for B.Tech.

Here is the direct link to MHT-CET B.Pharma Provisional Merit List.

Here is the direct link to MHT-CET B.Tech Provisional Merit List.