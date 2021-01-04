Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started counselling registration for the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET 2020). Candidates aspiring admissions to MBBS/BDS courses can apply for the medical colleges at the MCC official website mcc.nic.in. The last date for admissions is January 15.

The stray vacancy round is being conducted to fill up vacant seats in various government and private medical institutions. The seat matrix for this round can be accessed on the website or at the link here.

The MCC stray round counselling is only meant for those candidates left out of previous NEET seat allotment rounds and are registered with the Committee. However, the candidates who have already applied for medical seats under previous counselling rounds will not be allowed to appear for this counselling round.

MCC will prepare the merit list of candidates who registered for the stray vacancy round and forward it to the respective institutions on January 7. Shortlisted candidates will have to physically report at the Institutes for stray vacancy round between January 7 and 15. The session of undergraduate medical courses will begin on February 2, 2021.

The stray vacancy round for Central Institutes of Delhi will be conducted by the authorities of VMMC and SJH.

Here are the guidelines for MCC Stray Vacancy round counselling.

Here is the MCC Stray Vacancy round counselling schedule.

Steps to apply for MCC NEET stray vacancy counselling 2020: