The All India Management Association (AIMA) has declared the results of MAT 2020 (December session) on its official website mat.aima.in. The MAT 2020 exam was held between December 3 and December 21.

Candidates can download the result by logging in to the official website with their MAT exam roll numbers and registration numbers. The MAT 2020 scorecard contains the scores obtained by the candidates including the sectional and overall scores.

Steps to download AIMA MAT 2020 results:

Visit the official website mat.aima.in Click on ‘download/view’ tab and select ‘MAT results’ Login using AIMA MAT roll number and registration number Download result and take a printout.

Candidates who have forgotten their MAT 2020 roll numbers and registration numbers can opt for the provision provided by AIMA. By using the ‘Forgot Roll No./Registration No.’ tab and inserting the email Id, students can avail their Ids.

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA). MAT exam is conducted through computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT) and paper-based test (PBT) as well.