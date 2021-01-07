Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the 2020 Specialist Officer online preliminary exam result. The IBPS CRP SPL Recruitment of Specialist Officers exam was conducted on December 26 and 27 last year. Candidates who appeared for the prelim exam can check the result online at the IBPS website ibps.in.

To access the result, candidates need to login at the portal using their Registration No/Roll No, date of birth and security pin.

Those who have cleared the prelim exam will now appear for the Main exam. The IBPS 2020 Specialist Officer Main exam will be conducted on January 24.

Here is the direct link to access IBPS 2020 SO recruitment prelim exam result.

The specialist officer recruitment will be done for around 650 vacancies and for six positions including IT Officer (20 vacancies), Agriculture Field Officer (485), Rajbhasha Adhikari (25), Law Officer (50), HR (7), and Marketing Officer (60).

The registration process for the Specialist Officer recruitment was held from November 2 to 23.

Here is the direct link to check the IBPS SO 2020 recruitment notification