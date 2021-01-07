Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the registration process for the main exam of recruitment for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) at its official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The eligible candidates can register at the UPPSC website.

The preliminary exam for ACF and RFO was conducted on Octorber 11, 2020 and the result for the same was released on November 21, 2020.

Steps to register for ACF, RFO final exam:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, under activity dashboard, click on “Fill online details for A.C.F./R.F.O Services (Main) Exam 2020” It’ll direct to a new webpage Key in your personal details and register.

Candidates need to pay the required registration fee for Main Examination by January 15, as the registration process ends on the same day. In need to make any changes to the provided information, candidates are allowed to correct the details only once, post-registration.

Following this, the registered candidates need to print the online application form and post it to Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission address (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, exam section-5, 10-Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj- 11018) along with Class 10 marksheet and certificate, intermediate marksheet and certificate, residence proof, NOC from government institution you are employeed with (if applicable), caste certificate for reservation (if applicable) on or before January 22 by 5.00 PM.

The exam dates, however, have yet not been announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking UPPSC official website for further updates.