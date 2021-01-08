Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Main) exam-2020 on UPPSC official website. The registered candidates can download their admit card at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The official notice reads, “The examination is going to be held from January 21 to January 25, 2021. The first session will take place in the morning from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and the second session will take place from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.”

Steps to download UPPSC PCS exam (main) 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Under activity dashboard, you’ll find the notice mentioning UPPSC PCS exam 2020 Click on the notice. It’ll redirect to a new page Key in your details and download the admit card Take a print for future references.

As per the UPPSC notice, the candidates who have an admit card without his/her photo on it are advised to take an original and a photocopy of their ID proof along with two passport size photograph to the examination hall.

UPPSC had released the preliminary exam results for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (PCS) 2020 in November last year. A total number of 5.95 lakh candidates had participated in the exam of which 5,393 candidates were declared successful.