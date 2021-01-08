Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the mock tests/sample exam paper for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2021 on its official website uceed.iitb.ac.in. The intent for providing a mock test is to better prepare candidates for the actual exam.

The two entrance exams will be conducted on January 17 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. IIT Bombay has already released CEED, UCEED 2021 admit cards on its website.

Candidates are not required to login using their registration details. They can simply ‘Sign in’ to begin the mock tests. A set of instructions will be given at the start of the test and candidates must read it carefully before taking the test.

Here is the direct link to IIT CEED 2021 mock test.

Here is the direct link to IIT UCEED 2021 mock test.

About CEED, UCEED exams 2021

CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at various IITs and other participating institutes. The exam will consist of two parts, Part-A and Part-B. The CEED 2021 result and the scorecard will be released on March 8.

UCEED is a national level entrance exam for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Both the entrance exams will be conducted by IIT Bombay, under the guidance of the UCEED-CEED Implementation Committee 2021. The result and scorecard will be published on March 10.