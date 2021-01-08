Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released a revised mark list for recruitment of PG Assistants in Economics at its official website trb.tn.nic.in. The written examination for direct recruitment of 2,144 Post Graduate Assistants/ Physical Education Directors Grade-I was held on September 27, 28, and September 29, 2019.

“The examination for direct recruitment of 220 Post Graduate Assistants in Economics was held on September 27, 2019. The final key and mark list was published on October 21, 2019, and the provisional selection list was published on January 3, 2020. Some representations were received by the Board challenging the Key of Question No 103. The Board considered the representation and revised the Final Key and allocated marks to all candidates invariably,” reads the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The certificate verification for the additional candidates who were not included in the earlier CV list, will be held on January 20.

The revisions were done against the writ petitions filed challenging the final key answers published by the Teachers Recruitment Board in the subjects Tamil, History and Economics.