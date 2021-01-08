The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for Specialist Officer’s (main) examination 2020 at its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card at ibps.in.

The IBPS SO 2020 (main) exam will be conducted on January 24. Other exam related details including exam date, venue, roll number and name and photograph of the candidate will be mentioned on the admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download the IBPS SO 2020 admit card.

Steps to download IBPS SO Mains admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ibps.in Click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download the online main exam call letter CRP SPL-X’ Login using Registration No/Roll No and date of birth and enter security pin Download admit card and take a printout.

Candidates appearing for the examination are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted exam centres to enter the exam hall. Moreover carrying a valid photo ID proof like Aadhar/PAN Card is also advised.

IBPS SO 2020 recruitment preliminary exam result was released on January 7. The IBPS CRP SPL Recruitment of Specialist Officers exam was conducted on December 26, 2020.

IBPS is conducting the specialist officer recruitment for around 650 vacancies and for six positions including IT Officer (20 vacancies), Agriculture Field Officer (485), Rajbhasha Adhikari (25), Law Officer (50), HR (7), and Marketing Officer (60).

The registration process for the Specialist Officer recruitment was held from November 2 to 23.