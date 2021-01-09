UPSC 2019 Asst Hydrogeologist merit list out, candidates selected for 50 posts
The 50 meritorious candidates were selected by UPSC on the basis of a recruitment test and interviews held in October 2019 and December last year respectively.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the recruitment drive for 50 posts of Assistant Hydrogeologist in the Central Ground Water Board. Candidates can access the result on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.
“The result details i.e. cut off marks etc. will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website within next 30 days,” UPSC said in the result note.