The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the reserve list of candidates who cleared the Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2019 and are recommended for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ vacancies.

The list of these 89 candidates is available on the UPSC website upsc.gov.in. The list contains the name and roll number of the shortlisted candidates.

UPSC had released the final result for the 2019 Civil Services exam in August last year recommending 829 candidates in order of merit for appointment to civil services. But, in accordance to Central rules, was also maintaining a Consolidated Reserve List in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories.

“As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 89 candidates which include 73 General, 14 OBC, 01 EWS and 01 SC, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2019... The candidates so recommended will be intimated directly by the DOP&T,” UPSC said in its statement on Monday.

Here is the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 reserve list.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services exam for appointment in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service and Central Services Group A and Group B.