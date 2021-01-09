Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will hold the 2019 State Service (Main) examination from March 21 to 16. MPPSC has released the exam time table for the Mains exam on its website mppsc.nic.in and candidates can download the same.

Last month, MPPSC had released the preliminary exam result of the State Services Exam 2019 that was held in January 2020.

The candidates who clear the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted. The MPPSC State Services Exam 2019 is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies in various state government departments.

The Main exam will be held at exam centres in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ratlam, Chindwada, Satna and Shahdol. The first five tests will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM while the last one (Hindi Essay writing) will last till 12.00 PM.

The admit cards will be available on the MPPSC portal from March 10.

Application for MPPSC 2019 State Service (Main) Exam

Candidates who have cleared the prelim exams will have to apply online to appear for the Main exam. The application process will begin on January 11 (12.00 PM) and conclude on February 9 (12.00 PM). The application form will be available at the MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in along with a set of instructions.

An application fee of Rs 400 is applicable for candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Rs 800 for those from outside. A late fee of Rs 3,000 will be charged for applications post-February 9.