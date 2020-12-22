Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the 2019 State Service preliminary examination and State Forest Service preliminary examination results on the official website, mppsc.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on January 12 in two sessions, i.e., from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

The score card and OMR Sheet for the State Service and State Forest Service preliminary examination was released in June this year. The final answer keys were released on February 6.

The candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted. The SSE examination is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies.

How to check MPPSC 2019 State Service Preliminary Examination results

Visit the official website, mppsc.nic.in Click on “Result - State Service Preliminary Examination 2019”

Scroll down the notification and check your roll number

How to check MPPSC 2019 State Forest Service Preliminary Examination results

Visit the official website, mppsc.nic.in Click on “Result - State Forest Service Preliminary Examination 2019” Scroll down the notification and check your roll number

Here is the direct link to check MPPSC 2019 State Service Preliminary Examination Result

Here is the direct link to check MPPSC 2019 State Forest Service Preliminary Examination results