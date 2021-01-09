The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs registration process for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Grade II/Executive 2020 will end today. Interested candidates willing to apply can still register on the official website mha.gov.in. The registration process started on December 19, 2020, for as many as 2,000 vacancies.

Candidates can apply for the post provided they fulfill the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Here is the IB ACIO Recruitment notice.

Steps to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020:

Visit the official website mha.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Notifications’ section and select ‘Vacancies’ Click on the link for ‘Recruitment to the post of ACIO-II/EXE in IB-reg.’ which will open a PDF Copy and paste the mentioned link on a new window Read the instructions carefully and proceed with registration using personal details. Login Id and password will be sent through e-mail on the registered e-Mail Id Re-login and select the category and fill up the personal details, qualification details, upload photo and signature and pay exam fees Submit application form and print a copy for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for IB ACIO Recruitment 2020.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: The candidate should be between 18 and 27 years of age. The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

Qualifications: Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university. Knowledge of computers would be a bonus point.

Selection process: This will consist of a written exam and an interview round. The written exam will further comprise of two stages: Tier I will comprise of objective type MCQs and there will be negative marking of ¼ mark for each wrong answer.

“In order to achieve qualitative selection & recruit the best available talent, there would be cut-off marks (out of 100) in Tier-I exam as under:UR-35, OBC/EWS-34 & SC/ST-33 (all Ex-servicemen would be treated in their own category viz., UR/EWS/OBC/SC/ST),” the official notification read.

On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off. Tier II will comprise of descriptive essays.

“On the basis of their combined performance in Tier-I and Tier-II, the candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-III/Interview@ 5 times the number of vacancies subject to the condition that the candidate secures minimum 33% marks (17 out of 50) in Tier-II exam,” the notification read.

The date, time and centre of Tier-II & Tier-III/Interview would be intimated to the successful candidates by email.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites mentioned above to check the Intelligence Bureau ACIO Recruitment 2020 for detailed information.