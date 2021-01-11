The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today release the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade MBA (International Business) 2021 exam admit card. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website iift.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held on January 24 from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download NTA IIFT MBA admit card 2021:

Visit the official website iift.nta.nic.in. Click on the download ‘admit card’ link (link to be activated soon) It’ll direct to a new page, key in your credentials Admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for further reference.

The MBA (IB) examination is a multiple-choice objective-type written test and it assesses students on topics including English grammar, vocabulary and comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, logical reasoning, data interpretation and quantitative analysis. The duration of the test is two hours.

The IIFT conducts the MBA (International Business), a six-trimester general management programme with a focus on International Business for developing a competent cadre of business executives to meet the country’s growing requirements for trained personnel in the field of International Business Management from 2021 onwards.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit NTA official website nta.ac.in.

Here is the IIFT MBA (IB) 2021-23 Information Brochure.