The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has changed the exam centre in Allahabad city, Uttar Pradesh for the CA exams 2021. As per the previous schedule, students had to appear for the examination at the Bishop Johnson School and College, however, the centre has now been moved to Jwala Devi Saraswati Devi Vidya Mandir Inter College. Students who were allotted the exam centre will have to appear at the new exam venue.

In a statement on Tuesday, ICAI cited “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the change of exam venue.

“Accordingly, candidates are advised to take a note of the above-mentioned change in venue and appear in their examination/s, at the new venue(s) as mentioned above. Such candidates may note that admit cards already issued for January / February Examination, 2021 will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged,” ICAI said.

Important Announcement regarding ICAI January / February 2021 Examinations - Change of One Examination Centre for City of Allahabad(Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh.

The ICAI CA exams 2021 are scheduled to be held from January 21 to February 7. Only those students who had opted out from the November cycle for November 2020 Cycle II are eligible to appear for these exams.

Last week, ICAI released the admit cards for candidates appearing for the CA exam. The registered candidates can download the hall ticket at ICAI official website icai.org.

ICAI CA 2021 Exam schedule

Foundation course examination: January 21, 23, 25 & 28

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3 & 5

Intermediate (IPC) course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 22, 24, 27 & 29; Group II- February 1, 3, 5 & 7

Final course examination (Under old scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- January 30, February 2, 4, 6

Final course examination (Under new scheme): Group I- January 21, 23, 25, 28; Group II- February 2, 4, 6

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for details on the ICAI CA January exam timings