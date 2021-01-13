Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has started the registration process for admissions to various postgraduate management courses. The last date to apply for the admission process for the academic year 2021-2022 is January 31, 2021.

The admissions are being conducted online. Eligible candidates can apply for the admissions by visiting the different IITs on their respective websites.

The shortlisting of candidates will be done on the basis of their CAT 2020 score.

The CAT 2020 exam was conducted on November 29 despite requests from several candidates to defer the test in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. The final answer key was released on December 31.

CAT is conducted for admissions to the prestigious IIM which has 20 campuses across India. The test is conducted for admission to the flagship management programme run by various IIMs. The admission will depend on the eligibility criteria set by each institute. IIMs may also use the previous academic performance, work experience and other criteria for admission purposes.

This year, most of the top-scoring students in CAT were from an engineering background. Of the nine candidates who scored 100 percentile in the CAT 2020 exam, all were men and seven were from engineering or technology background, one was from a mathematics background, and another from management background.

At rank 2, 19 candidates have scored an overall 99.99 percentile in CAT 2020, of which 18 are male and one female. Out of these candidates, 16 were from engineering or technology background. A total of 1,90,144 candidates had appeared for CAT 2020, as per a report by The Indian EXPRESS.