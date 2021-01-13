Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will start the profile verification and scrutiny process for candidates who have finished the 2019 Police Constable recruitment physical exam test (PET). Around 800 candidates have been called for profile scrutiny from January 21 to 23.

CSBC has released the list of candidates along with their roll number and the date and time of profile scrutiny. The verification process will start at 2.00 PM and candidates will have to report at the office of the Selection Board, Back Harding Road, Patna.

Candidates will have to bring their eligibility documents, photo ID card, recent passport-size photo and the PET admit card.

Here is the Bihar CSBC 2019 Constable recruitment profile scrutiny notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11,880 vacancies and the application process for the same was conducted in the month of October 2019. The candidates are recommended to keep checking the official website for future updates.

More than 11 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the written exam which was conducted on January 12 and March 8, 2020. The result was released in June.

The PET round is currently underway and concludes on January 31.