Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the ITICAT 2020 counseling schedule at its official website. The online registration process for counselling will begin from January 15, 2021, at bceceboard.bih.gov.in.

BCECEB has also released the seat matrix for ITICAT 2020 at its official website bceceboard.bih.gov.in. Candidates must download their ITICAT 2020 rank card from the official website by using their roll number and date of birth followed by the registeration for online counselling.

Steps to register for ITICAT 2020 counselling:

Visit the official website bceceboard.bih.gov.in. Click on “Online Counselling Portal of ITICAT-2020”. (Link will be active soon) Register yourself. Use the new registration ID and password to login and fill your institution choices.

As per the official notice released by BCECEB, “If the registered candidates fail to fill the choice in the first round, he/she won’t be eligible to attempt the same again.”

Candidates who are not satisfied with their provisional allotment can apply for the second round. Once their preferred seat is allotted, candidates must proceed with document verification to complete their admission.

The last date to register for online counselling is January 24 and the first round provisional allotment list will be released on January 29.

Important dates:

Online registration and choice filling for seat allotment: Jan 15

Last date of online registration: Jan 24

First round of provisional seat allotment result: Jan 29

Downloading of allotment order (1st Round): Jan 29 to Feb 5

Documents verification and admission (1st Round): Jan 30 to Feb 5

Second round of provisional seat allotment result: Feb 9

Downloading of allotment order (2nd round): F eb 9 to 14

Documents verification and admission (2nd round): Feb 10 to 14

The list of documents for verification is available on BCECEB official website. Candidates are advised to visit the website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.