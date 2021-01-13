The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 at its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from CTET website ctet.nic.in.

The examination will be held on January 31 in 135 cities spread across the nation. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for July 5, 2020, which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steps to download CTET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in. Click on the link to ‘Download admit card link’. Login using Application No and date of birth. The CTET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to download CTET admit card.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both the papers.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which conducts the CTET, had earlier expanded the list of exam centres from 112 to 135 cities.