Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam has announced new registration dates for the recruitment of 4,000 Police Constable posts on its official website. The registration will begin on January 16 and finish on January 30.

Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin on January 8, 2021.

Eligible candidates applying for MP Police Constable Vacancy 2020 are required to fill the online application form.

“The exam is scheduled to be held on March 6. It will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates are required to report by 7.00 AM and must bring a photo ID proof,” a notice on the MPPEB website read.

If required, candidates can make changes to their respective application forms till February 4, 2021.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Eligibility criteria:

Age: The minimum and upper age limit of an applicant is set at 18 and 33 respectively as of August 2020.

Educational Qualification: For the post of Constable GD, a candidate must have cleared Class 12. For the post of radio constables, a course is any of the listed subjects in the recruitment notice.

Candidates are advised to read the full notification for more details on the eligibility criteria.

Here is the direct link to access the MP Police Constable recruitment latest notification