Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has release the admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test or PET for recruitment of Woman Constables belonging to ST category today on its official website today. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be held on February 2.

Candidates can download their admit card on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at csbc.bih.nic.in. On the homepage, click on ‘Download your e-Admit Card for PET Examination of Bihar Swabhiman Police Battalion Constable.’ On the new webpage, click on ‘download 01/ 2020 PET admit card.’ Key in your registration ID/ Mobile number, date of birth and security pin and login. Download the admit card and take a print for future reference.

Candidates who are unable to download the admit card can collect the same from the office on January 28 and 29 between 10.00 AM and 5.00 PM.

Check notification here for full address/details

All candidates who cleared the OMR-based written exam on October 4 can check the official notification on the website. The results of the written exam were declared on October 22.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 454 vacancies for women constables for Bihar Police for Swabhiman Batallion. The recruitment drive is being conducted for candidates who belong to the Scheduled Tribes only.

Here is the direct link to access the CSBC 20202 Women Constable recruitment notification.