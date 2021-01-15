The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card/hall ticket for January-February 2021 board exams for Class 10 and 12. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the NIOS website sdmis.nios.ac.in using their enrollment number.

The NIOS 2021 board exams will be conducted from January 22 to February 15. Only those who have submitted the examination fee for the January-February exam will be able to access the admit card.

Candidates who have not provided their photo along with the NIOS 2021 application form will have to contact their regional centre to receive their admit cards. NIOS Class 10 and 12 practical exams are currently underway while the theory exams will begin next week.

Here is the direct link to NIOS Admit Card 2021.

Here is the NIOS 2021 date sheet.

Steps to download NIOS 2021 admit card:

Visit NIOS website sdmis.nios.ac.in Click on ‘Public Exam Hall ticket (Theory and Practical) Jan/Feb 2021’ Enter the 12-digit Enrollment Number and select hall ticket type (Theory) NIOS hall ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the file and take a printout.

The NIOS has also provided a separate set of instructions to be followed as part of the COVID-19 protocol on its website. The students must follow those before entering the exam hall.

The board exam results will likely be declared in six weeks after the last day of the board exam, NIOS said. A copy of the results will be shared with accredited institutions, and will also be made available on the NIOS website.

The marksheet, provisional certificate, and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to candidates directly through their respective academic study centres. In case, these centres get cancelled, the documents shall be posted directly to candidates’ residents.

In case, any candidate has to reappear for any examination, he or she will only be issued a marksheet.