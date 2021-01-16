The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the 2019 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the result at the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

The CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam was conducted in March and October of 2020 for selection to the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant and sorting assistant.

In total, 44,856 candidates have cleared the Tier-1 exam for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA and are qualified to appear in the Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper). The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 exam will be held on February 14.

The final answer keys of the Tier-1 exam, based on which the evaluation was done, will be available on the SSC website from January 21 for a period of one month.

“The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Examination. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificate may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately,” SSC said in its result notice.

Here is the direct link to the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam result.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam result:

Visit SSC website ssc.nic.in Go to the ‘Result’ section on the homepage and then select ‘CHSL’ Click on the CHSL 2019 result link Download and check your result using roll no/name.

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on January 19 and will be available till February 18. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard, SSC said.