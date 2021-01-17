The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submission of online application form for JEE Main 2021 till January 23. The application process began on December 16 last year and was set to conclude on January 16.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 exam will be conducted by the NTA in four sessions and the first one is scheduled from February 23 to 26. Candidates can apply for the engineering entrance exam at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the revised schedule, candidates can pay the online application fee till January 24. The window for correction of the application form will be available from January 27 to 30. Admit cards will be issued for download in the second week of February.

Here is the NTA notice on JEE Main 2021 deadline extension.

Here is the direct link to NTA JEE Main 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Download Information Bulletin and Replica of Application Form. Read these carefully to ensure your eligibility. Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No. Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number. Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc. Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference.

JEE Main 2021 exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only, except that the Drawing Test for B.Arch. will be held in ‘Pen & Paper’ (offline) mode, the National Testing Agency has said.

Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

In a first, JEE Main 2021 will be held in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. The minister stressed that exams in regional languages will help students better prepare for the tests in their native tongues.

About JEE (Main) exam

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.