The Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi (BLW) has invited online applications for the posts of apprentice at its official website blw.indianrailways.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply for the post till February 15, 2021, by 4:45 PM.

Candidates who have passed Class 10 can apply for these posts. However, one candidate can apply for only one trade (Non-ITI or ITI). The recruitment drive is being conducted to full a total of 374 apprentice posts.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notice.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit including marks scored in Class 10. In the case of two candidates having the same marks, the older candidate will be given preference. Selected candidates will undergo apprentice training. They will also be paid a stipend for their tenure. However, BLW has yet not disclosed the tenure and amount of stipend.

Eligibility:

Age Limit:

For Non-ITI seats, the minimum age is 15 years and the maximum age is 22 years. For ITI candidates, the minimum age is 15 years and the maximum age is 24 years.

“However, the minimum age for welder trade and carpenters is 15 years and the maximum age is 22 years. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates, as per govt norms,” read the official notice.

Education:

For Non-ITI seats, candidates must have passed class 10 with at least 50 % marks. For ITI posts, in addition to class 10, candidates should also have an ITI certification in relevant trade. No weightage will be given for higher academic qualifications.

“Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 100. The last date to pay the fee is February 17 by 4:45 PM. Candidates belonging to Sc, ST, PH, PwD category and females will be exempted from paying the fee,” read the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BLW official website at blw.indianrailways.gov.in.