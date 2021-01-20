Staff Health Society, Bihar is accepting applications for the post of staff nurse on its official website staffhealthsocietybihar.org. The society is conducting recruitment for 4,102 posts.

According to the advertisement released on the website, the online application process began on December 31 and will end today at 6.00 PM.

An online application fee of Rs 500 (for male) and Rs 250 (for female) is applicable.

Here is the direct link to Staff Health Society, Bihar 2020 nurse recruitment notice.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 37 years (depending on category) respectively.

Qualification: i) General Nurse and Midwifery (GNM) course from any nursing school/institution recognised by Indian Nursing Council and the candidate must be registered with the Indian Nursing Council; ii) B.Sc Nursing iii) Post Basic B.Sc Nursing from any recognised institution.

The category wise vacancy may change subject to roster approval by the competent authority. The salary for the posts is fixed at 20,000 per month.

The selection process for the vacancies includes a computer-based test and an interview. The dates will be disclosed later on the website.

Steps to apply for SHSB Nurse recruitment 2020:

Visit SHSB website staffhealthsocietybihar.org Click on ‘Advertisement for the post of Staff Nurse against Advert. No. - 11/2020’ on the homepage Click on ‘Apply’ button and register first Fill the application form and pay the fee Download a copy of submitted form and take a printout.

Here is the direct link to apply for SHSB Nurse recruitment 2020.