The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card/call letter for the Probationary Officer (PO) 2020 recruitment Main exam. Candidates can download their SBI PO Main exam admit cards from the career page of the SBI website sbi.co.in/web/careers till January 29 using their Registration No/Roll No and date of birth.

The SBI PO Main exam will be held on January 29. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the Main exam.

According to the exam authorities, “The candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as passport/ Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Voter’s Id Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof.”

Here is the direct link to download SBI PO Mains 2020 admit card.



As per the schedule, the result of the Main exam can be expected in the third or fourth week of February.

Steps to download SBI PO Mains 2020 admit card:

Visit SBI website sbi.co.in/careers Click on the ‘Download Main Exam Call Letter’ under the PO Recruitment tab in the latest announcement section

Enter your roll number and date of birth to login The exam call letter/admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and print a copy for future reference.

Mode of Selection:

The PO recruitment drive this year is being conducted for 2000 vacancies at SBI. Candidates have to go through three rounds of selection process — Preliminary, Main, and Interview/Personality Test.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible for Main exam that will consist of 155 questions for 200 marks on Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General Economy/Banking Awareness, and English Language. There will also be a descriptive paper for 30 marks consisting of Essay and Letter writing.

The final phase of selection will include an interview round and depending on the COVID-19 restrictions a Ground Discussion before the final selection is done.