The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the recruitment exam result for the post of Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the online main exam held on September 15 and 16, 2020, for the post of Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges can check their result on APPSC official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

“The list of provisionally qualified candidates has been uploaded on the APPSC website. The selected candidates will now have to appear for the next round, i.e., Oral Test/ Interview,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the list of provisionally selected candidates.

A total of 492 candidates have been qualified. These candidates are required to produce the original certificates during the time of document verification on the day of the Interview. The required documents include proof of age, age relaxation, community and non-creamy layer, deformity, sports, educational qualification and service certificate, and more.

As per the notice, “The Oral Test will be held in O/o APPSC, 2nd Floor, New HoD’s Building, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal Complex, MG Road, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010.”

The Individual call letters will be sent to the qualified candidates. However, the schedule of the Oral Test has not been announced yet.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 161 CF vacancies and 147 fresh vacancies in government degree colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The notification was first issued in 2018.

The candidates are advised to check APPSC website for an update regarding the interview call letter.