The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the final answer key of the 2019 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 examinations today. Last week, SSC had declared the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam result based on the final answer key prepared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the final answer key when available at the SSC website ssc.nic.in.

The CHSL 2019 Tier-1 exam was conducted in March and October of 2020 for selection to the posts of lower division clerk, junior secretariat assistant, postal assistant and sorting assistant.

In total, 44,856 candidates have cleared the Tier-1 exam for the posts of LDC/JSA and PA/SA and are qualified to appear in the Tier-2 (Descriptive Paper). The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier-2 exam will be held on February 14.

The Commission has said it carefully examined the representations/objections received from the candidates with regard to the tentative answer keys released after the Tier-1 exam, following which the final answer key was used for evaluation.

The final answer keys of the Tier-1 exam will be available on the SSC website for a period of one month.

“The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Examination. However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificate may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately,” SSC said in its result notice.

The marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates are available on the website of the Commission. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard, SSC said.