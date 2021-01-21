The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced the release of RRB IX Office Assistant recruitment preliminary exam result on its official website. However, the link to download the result is not active yet. Candidates can check and download the IBPS RRB IX Office Assistant preliminary exam result from the official website at ibps.in, by late evening today.

The preliminary exam for the post of Office Assistant was conducted on December 31, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check IBPS RRB IX Office Assistant prelim exam result 2020. (Link to be active soon)

Steps to download IBPS RRB IX Office Assistant prelim exam result:

Visit the official website at ibps.in. Click on ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’. Key in your login credentials. (Link to be active soon) Download and print the result for future reference.

The first phase of the application process was conducted from June 30 to July 21 for the positions of Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, and III. It should be noted that IBPS conducted two phases of preliminary examination for the position of Office Assistant and Officer Scale III.