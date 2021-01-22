The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has started the application process for the recruitment of 1,088 vacancies of Sub-Inspector and Lady Sub-Inspector in both armed and unarmed branches at its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the Board’s website at wbpolice.gov.in.

The application forms can be submitted through both online and offline (by post) modes till February 20, by 5.00 PM. The last date to deposit application and/or processing fees in respect of only the applicants applying through on-line mode using Punjab National Bank Challan will be February 23 during banking hours due to technical reasons.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Information to applicants for online submission.

Steps to apply for the post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector :

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’. Select ‘Get Details’ written against ‘Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police - 2020’ Now click on ‘Get Details’ against ‘Fill-up Application Form online’ Click on the option ‘The Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector in WBP 2020’ Click on Apply Online.

Candidates opting for offline mode of application can follow a similar procedure. At Step 3, click on Get Details written next to your desired post and you will be redirected to its application process.

Vacancies: The total number of vacancies is 1,088, of which — 753 are of SI and 150 are of Lady SI in Unarmed Branch and 185 are of SI in Armed Branch.

Age: The applicant must not be less than 20 years old and must not be more than 27 years old as of January 2021. The upper age limit shall be relaxed by five years for reserved categories.

Educational qualifications: The applicant must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or its equivalent.

Language: The applicant must be able to speak, read and write in Bengali (except permanent residents of hill subdivisions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts).

Method of recruitment: The posts will be filled up on basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination, followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.