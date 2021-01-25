Today, January 25, is the last day to apply for TISSNET 2021 for admission to MA programmes at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Interested candidates can submit their applications for the academic session 2021-23 at TISS website admissions.tiss.edu.

Candidates can apply for a maximum of three programmes across any two of the TISS Campuses. The application fee for each study programme is Rs 1000.

The TISS National Entrance Test (NET) will be computer-based and will be conducted on February 20 at different centres in the country. E-admit cards/hall tickets will be available for download from February 8-15. The date of the results is yet to be notified.

As per the TISS schedule, an online pre-admission orientation programme for SC/ST/OBC/Minority and PWD candidates will be held at Mumbai/Tuljapur/Hyderabad and Guwahati campuses on January 30 and 31.

Here is the direct link to register for TISSNET 2021.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.

Candidates can take a look at the list of TISS MA programmes here.

TISSNET 2021 is a 100-minute test and will comprise of 100 objective type multiple-choice questions. Candidates who clear this round will then be eligible to appear for Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI).

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria for TISSNET 2021 here

Subsequently, the Open (Unreserved) Merit List (OML) will be prepared based on the aggregate mark obtained by the candidates for a specific programme without considering any reservation category.

After considering candidates in OML, separate category-wise merit list (CML) will be prepared for the number of seats reserved for each category as per government regulations on the matter.