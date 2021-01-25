The Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha has released the answer key of the preliminary recruitment examination held for various posts under Group B and C category on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the prelim exam can check the answer key online at the official website uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key on or before January 27 through the website itself.

Here is the direct link to check UP Vidhan Sabha 2021 prelims answer key.

Here is the direct link to raise objections.

Steps to check UP Vidhan Sabha prelims 2021 answer key:

Visit UP Vidhan Sabha website uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in Click on the answer key link scrolling on the homepage Select the set number under the shift you have appeared for the exam Check the UP Vidhan Sabha 2021 prelims answer key Raise objections, if any, on the link.

Candidates who will successfully qualify the UP Vidhan Sabha Prelims Exam will be called for the Mains Exam. UP Legislative Assembly invited applications for the recruitment from December 8, 2020.

As per the official notice released earlier, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 87 vacancies. Out of these, 53 vacancies are for Assistant Review Officer, 13 for Scrutiny officer, 10 for Security Assistant (Male), 4 for Counter Report, 2 for Additional Private Secretary, and 1 each for Editor, Admin, Research & Reference Assistant, Indexer, and Security Assistant (Female).