Chhattisgarh State Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the date for State Service Exam 2019 (Mains) online application process on its official website. CGPSC will begin the online registration at psc.cg.gov.in from January 27, by 12.00 PM.

Eligible candidates can apply till February 5, 2021. Candidates can make corrections to their application forms on February 7, 8, 2021, on CGPSC’s official website.

Here’s the direct link to official notification.

The CGPSC State Service exam 2019 Mains is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18 at various exam centres in districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur and others. Candidates can download their respective admit cards from CGPSC’s official website from March 5 onward.

“Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300 and candidates out of Chhattisgarh will have to pay Rs 400 as application fees,” read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit CGPSC official website here.