State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of the SBI CBO 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates can check the list of shortlisted candidates at sbi.co.in.

The examination was held on November 28, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Steps to download SBI CBO 2020 result:

Visit SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’ In the latest announcement section, search for SBI Circle Based Officer result 2020 On the new webpage, find the PDF format list of shortlisted candidates Check and download SBI CBO 2020 result

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,850 Circle Based Officer vacancies for 8 circles spread throughout the country.

All the shortlisted candidates who have cleared the online examination are eligible to appear for the interview round where the document verification process will also be completed.

The admit card for SBI CBO exam was released in November 23 and the examination was held on November 28, 2021. The notification for the recruitment was released on July 27 and the application process went on until August 16, 2020.