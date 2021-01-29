The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released RRB IX Office Assistant (Multipurpose) recruitment preliminary exam scorecard on its official website. Candidates can download the IBPS scorecard from the official website at ibps.in till February 20.

The preliminary exam for the post of Office Assistant was conducted on December 31, 2020. The result was declared on January 21.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Prelims scorecard.

Steps to download IBPS RRB IX Office Assistant prelim exam scorecard:

Visit the official website at ibps.in. Click on ‘Click here to View Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’. Login using Registration No/Roll No and date of birth Download and print the scorecard for future reference.

The qualified candidates will be eligible for the IBPS RRB Mains online exam which is expected to be conducted on February 20. Those who clear the Main will be called for the interview round, following which the final result will be released.